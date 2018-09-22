Amar Singh College wins annual IIPA-DSW 2018 debate at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 21:
Debating team from Amar Singh College, Srinagar Friday lifted the Annual IIPA-DSW Debate Rolling Trophy after defeating around 50 participants who were divided into 25 teams.
The debating team from Amar Singh College which included Asma Syed and Malik Moen Abas won the title for Amar Singh College whereas Safiya Mehraj from the Department of Clinical Biochemistry Kashmir University won the first position and Mehak Mushtaq from Islamia College, Srinagar and Asma Syed from Amar Singh College secured the second and third positions respectively.
The first consolation prize was bagged by Malik Moen Abas from Amar Singh College and the second consolation prize went to Taimum Qasir from the Department of Mathematics.
The Annual Debate Competition was organized by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), J&K Regional Branch in collaboration with Division of Youth Affairs, Department of Students Welfare, the University of Kashmir in which students from various degree colleges and universities of Kashmir division and from various PG departments of KU participated.
The topic for the day-long debate was “Our Youth is not taking full Advantage of Online Information Systems”.
In his presidential remarks, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir Prof. Talat Ahmad expressed happiness the way the Division of Youth Affairs of KU is providing a platform to the students of Kashmir.
While interacting with the students, Prof Talat also assured the DSW to provide sufficient space in the Convocation Complex to undertake art, theatre and cultural activities.
He also expressed the happiness the way students articulated their views on the topic.
In his address the Guest of Honour on the occasion, Prof Mehraj-ud-din Mir, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir while stressing upon the judicious use of online information systems said “there is absolutely no doubt that technology has provided mankind access to unlimited information but at the same time it has isolated families, friends, and neighbors And each one of us today lives in a virtual world where personal visits and face to face interaction has become thing of the past.”
Earlier, the Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Raies Ahmad Qadri welcomed the guests and apprised the Vice Chancellor and audience about the forthcoming events and programmes of DSW.