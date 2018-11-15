Alam booked under 37th PSA, shifted to Hira Nagar Jail

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
The incarcerated chairman of Muslim League Masarat Alam Bhat was on Wednesday booked under 37th Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to Hira Nagar jail, Jammu.
The order to invoke fresh PSA against Alam was issued by Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla today, a spokesperson of Muslim League Sajad Ayoubi said.
He said Alam was brought to JIC Jammu a few days ago, and in the meantime a fresh PSA was invoked against him.
After being slapped with 37th PSA, Alam was shifted to Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu, Ayoubi said.
While strongly condemning the slapping of continuous PSAs on Alam, the spokesperson said, “There is "jungle raj" in Jammu and Kashmir and authorities are not honouring the court orders”.
"Alam is being subjected to political vengeance by being shifted from one jail to another because authorities are afraid of his popularity and political perspicacity,” he said.