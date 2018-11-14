Advisor Kumar listens to public grievances, assures redressal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
Under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Governors Grievance cell (JKGGC), Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar today held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp where he met several public delegations and individuals who apprised him about their issues and demands.
During the camp, 130 persons including 28 delegations and 27 individuals turned up at JKGGC to apprise the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.
A delegation from Pattan raised the issue of making the Trauma Center Pattan fully functional and strengthening it with staff and machines.
Chinar Traders Association Sumbal raised various issues of public importance in different sectors including Power, roads and education. They also demanded to expedite the construction of old Sumbal Bridge.
A delegation of Retired Police Officers Association raised the issue of pay anomaly and allotment of accommodation exclusively for them at Srinagar and Jammu. They also raised enhancement of relief amount for retired police personnel.
A delegation of unemployed bio-engineering degree holders association sought allotment of maintenance contract of medical equipment to them.
A delegation of residents of Iqbal Colony Budgam Srinagar demanded the construction of 500-meter stretch of road at the earliest.
A delegation of casual broadcast assistants of Radio Kashmir demanded status quo of their engagement in the organization.
A delegation of casual laborers from Animal Husbandry department demanded their regularization besides release of pending wages.
A delegation of workers also sought the intervention of Advisor in the implementation of agreement regarding their permanent absorption in NHPC.
A delegation of sweepers working in telecom wing of the Police department also sought enhancement of their wages.
Various other individuals who met the Advisor put forth their demands including release of timber, financial assistance, service issues, houses under IAY and regularization of their services.
Advisor Kumar assured the people who turned up at the camp with grievances and demands that all of their genuine demands will be resolved in a time bound manner.