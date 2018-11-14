Advisor Kumar, CS announce several dev projects for Chadoora, Chrar-e-Sharief

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 13 Nov:
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam announced a slew of projects for Budgam during their recent visit to the district.
The official spokesperson said the projects which were announced by the Advisor and Chief Secretary include construction of pilgrim house in Chrar-e-Sharief for the devotees, filtration plant to ensure supply of safe and clean drinking water to the town and adjacent areas, construction of court complex at Chadoora, construction of shopping complex for the 200 displaced persons/ shopkeepers at Chrar-e-Sharief.
The Advisor also directed completion of construction work of bridge over Sukhnag stream which was pending for past 15 years for want of funds.
These demands were also projected by the public delegations who met them during their visit to the area on Sunday.
Meanwhile, people of Chrar-e-Sharief and Chadoora termed the announced development projects as historic and lauded the Governor's administration, particularly the Advisor and Chief Secretary and divisional/ district administration for the resolution of projected demands which were pending for a long time.