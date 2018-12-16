Abid leaves behind Indonesian wife, 3-month-old toddler

Javid SofiPulwama, Dec 15:
Abid Hussain Lone of Karimabad village of Pulwama, the one of seven civilians killed in the firing by government forces in Srinoo village on Saturday, had returned home recently with his Indonesian wife and three-month-old toddler.
At Abid’s home, emotional scenes were witnessed after his body arrived for last rites.
His wife Saima Jan leapt over his body and refused to leave it while the other womenfolk attempted to console her.
She hanged on to Abid’s body placed on the bed in the courtyard.
Saima wept inconsolably and kept caressing the face of her beloved husband for hours.
She has a three month-old-baby, Adeeba to look after but today she forgot her.
The toddler was being taken care of by the neighbours.
Abid and Saima had got acquainted while they did their Masters in Business Administration and Masters in Commerce at Bangalore University in 2014.
Later, he proposed her and the two got married in Indonesia.
Abid travelled to Indonesia alone and brought back his bride.
“A more marriage ceremony was held here in the village when they returned from Indonesia,” a relative said.
Saima speaks Indonesian and English languages and other women in the house are unable to talk to her.
Abid along with his other siblings were brought up by their widowed mother after their father passed away in 1998.
Abid’s body was not yet buried as the family is waiting for their other son to return from Banglore where he is pursuing his B. Pharmacy.
Abid, as per his family members, was working as a labourer for the past four years.
Saturday morning he left with other youth of the village toward the site of gunfight in the neighbouring Srinoo village and was hit with a bullet in the neck near Barpora village.
He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where he was declared brought dead.