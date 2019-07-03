800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: GoI

July 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Government forces have killed 800 militants since 2014, of which 249 were in 2018, the Government (Union) told the Parliament on Wednesday.



In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Defence Ministry Shripad Naik said 104 militants were killed in 2014, 97 in 2015, 140 in 2016 and 210 in 2017.



Replying to a separate question, Naik said firm and decisive response was given by the Army to the ceasefire violations on the India-Pakistan border.



In March, April and May, he said 267, 234, 221 cases of ceasefire violations were reported, respectively.



In a response to another question on whether the United States had approved the sale of armed drones to India, Naik said: "This is a continuous process undertaken through procurement from various indigenous as well as foreign sources. Highest priority is accorded to optimally equip the armed forces and keep them in a state of readiness."

