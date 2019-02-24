3804 civilians killed in Afghanistan in 2018: UN

RK Web NewsSrinagar
More civilians were killed in the Afghan war in 2018 than during any other year on record after nearly two decades of fighting, according to a United Nations report released on Sunday.
Civilian deaths jumped by 11 per cent from 2017 with 3,804 people killed and another 7,189 wounded, according to the UN figures, as suicide attacks and bombings wreaked havoc across the war-torn country.
The report's release comes a day before the United States (US) and the Taliban hold their next round of talks aimed at ending the conflict, raising tentative hopes for peace along with fears that an American withdrawal could spark an even bloodier civil war.
At least 65 suicide attacks were recorded in 2018 — the majority hitting Kabul — with militants responsible for the death of more than 2,200 civilians across the country.
An increase in air strikes by the US and Afghan forces also led to more civilian deaths in 2018, with more than 500 civilians killed by “aerial operations for the first time on record”, the report noted.