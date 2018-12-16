3 bullet-hit boys battle for life

Anger at SMHS, victims, families of survivors recount horror
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 15:
Three bullet-hit youth are battling for life at SMHS and SKIMS, Soura hospitals after they were injured during clashes at Sirnoo village in Pulwama district after a gunfight on Saturday.
At least five youth, soaked in blood and withering in chronic pain were brought to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.
Of them, two youth have received bullet injuries and are stated critical as per doctors.
Among them is Jehangir Ahmad of Sairnoo village, an auto rickshaw-driver by profession.
He has been hit by a bullet in the abdomen and is withering in chronic pain at the hospital’s trauma theatre.
“He left home in the morning for the routine job with the auto rickshaw. He was not part of any protest but was fired at on the way. He is sober and would never pellet stones,” the sister of the 20-year-old youth at SMHS said breaking down.
Angry scenes were witnessed at the hospital as the injured youth were brought in for treatment with attendants and angry youth raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans outside its trauma theatre.
Gulzar Ahmad of Kareemabad is another bullet-hit youth, who received severe bullet injury on the shoulder during clashes at Sairnoo gunfight.
Belonging to an agricultural family, his sister Mehmooda was desperately waiting to learn about him just outside the trauma theatre but could not as he remained in theatre till late afternoon.
“He was pruning apple trees. Suddenly, the government forces were spotted and he was fired at. What was his fault,” brother of the 35-year-old injured youth, Mohammad Maqbool told Rising Kashmir.
Medical Superintendent, SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak said they received a total of five injured youth from Pulwama and of them three had been hit by bullets, two by pellets.
“One bullet-hit youth was brought dead at around 12:30 pm. The other two youth are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stable,” he said. “Two youth hit by pellets in the eyes are being treated at the hospital’s ophthalmology ward.”
Among the pellet-hit is Shabir Ahmad Kar, 26, of Sairnoo village.
He has been hit by a pellet in left eye while his right eye has inflated.
“I was near the gunfight site and saw two youth hit by bullets in a pool of blood. They died in front of my eyes after being shot in the head,” Kar recalled.
A 22-year-old, bullet-hit youth from Pulwama has been admitted at SKIMS, Soura for treatment with doctors stating his condition as stable.
MS SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said the youth had been hit in the leg.
“He is being treated and is stable,” he said.
At SMHS, eyewitnesses said government forces did not exercise restraint during and after gunfight.
They said two youth died during the gunfight and five others were killed afterward.
“I am shocked. I have never seen such a bloody day. I saw government forces showering bullets at youth and they targeted them. The government forces did not show restraint. Youth fell in front of me,” said Showkat Ahmad of Pulwama, who claimed to be a witness at the gunfight site.
Condemning the firing by government forces, he said civilians were being killed more than militants at the gunfight sites “which is not justified.”
“Two youth were shot dead during the gunfight and died on the spot while others were killed after the gunfight was over,” he said.
