12 killed, over 40 feared trapped as Mumbai building collapses

July 16, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Twelve persons were killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in south Mumbai's congested Dongri area Tuesday, trapping over 40 people under the debris, civic officials said.



Twelve people were killed after the 'Kausarbaug' building, located in a bustling narrow lane in Tandel Street of Dongri area of south Mumbai, crashed, housing minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.



A BMC official said seven persons were injured in the collapse.



Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said he has asked the municipal commissioner to launch a probe in the incident.