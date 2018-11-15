Will take up transfer policy after proper study: Dir Health

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma on Wednesday said that she will take up the transfer policy only after proper assessment and study in this regard.
Dr Dolma, while replying to a query regarding transfer policy in the department, said that the government has not taken up the matter so far and once they take it up, the department will look into it.
She said that she has recently taken over as Director Health Service Kashmir and it will take time to whether any hospital has more than enough doctors or any hospital is running short of medicos. “I will have to study it first and then after I can take up the matter,” she said.
Dr Dolma also appealed the people to cooperate with the health officials working in different hospitals across the Valley and also appealed them to avail the better facilities at the hospitals.
“I urge people who visit the hospitals to cooperate with the doctors and also to the health officials to provide better assistance to the people,” he said.
Earlier, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and DHSK and other officers visited the Southern district to review the works going on there. Dr Dolma said that the work on several projects is apace and the projects will be completed soon. (KNS)