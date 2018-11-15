About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BJP leader joins Congress ahead of panchayat polls

Press Trust of India

Jammu, Nov 14:

Ahead of panchayat election in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BJP leader joined the Congress on Wednesday, a party spokesman said.
The vice president of the BJP's minority cell, Avtar Singh Challa, was welcomed into the Congress fold by its state president G A Mir and other senior leaders at the party office here.
According to the Congress spokesman, Challa unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly election on a BJP ticket from Tral in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
Panchayat election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in nine phases, beginning on November 17.

