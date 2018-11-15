  65th All India Cooperative Week-2018 celebrations held at Anantnag

‘Distt Societies registered business turnover of around Rs 13 cr during 2017-18’
‘Distt Societies registered business turnover of around Rs 13 cr during 2017-18’
ANANTNAG, NOVEMBER 14:
Cooperative department today kick-started 65th All India Cooperative Week – 2018 celebrations here at Maraz Hotel, Anantnag.
The programme was attended by members of 55 Cooperative Societies of Anantnag and 36 of Kulgam.
In his inaugural address, the Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Bashir Ahmad Lone highlighted the achievements of the Cooperative department and said that 55 Cooperative Societies Registrar under Cooperative Societies Act 1989 are functioning in the district. He informed during 2017-2018, the societies in the district registered a business turnover of more than Rs 12.93 crore, which include fertilizers of Rs 3.85 crore, consumer goods Rs 3.91crore, medicines Rs 2.39 crore, poultry business Rs.30 lakhs, diary Rs 25 lakhs, sheep Rs 6 lakhs, sugar Rs 41 lakhs and other edible items of more than Rs17 lakhs.
He appealed the members of the society to change their mindsets to make the societies more communicable and profitable. He also said that cooperatives have played a vital role in the past and appealed all the society members for the strengthening of the cooperative sector.
Deputy Registrar Cooperative Headquarter, Mushtaq Ahmad Makhdoomi, Ex-Deputy Registrar, and others concerned spoke on the history of the cooperative movement and its contribution in the socio-economic development of the state.