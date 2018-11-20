About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

  5 gamblers arrested, stake money recovered: Police

Srinagar, Nov 19:

 Police on Monday arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money of rupees 20,610 from the gambling site.
In a statement police spokesperson said that a police party of Police Station Zadibal led by SHO Zadibal under the supervision of SDPO Hazratbal raided a gaming site at Zadibal. During the raid five gamblers were arrested and a stake money of rupees 20,610 was recovered from the gambling spot.
A case FIR number 34/2018 under section 13 Gambling Act stands registered and investigation in the matter has been initiated.

