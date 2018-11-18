Mega motorbike rally flagged off at Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A group of sixteen young bikers kick-started their journey from Jammu milk plant in Satwari, for a 10-day ride spanning a distance of over 2000 km, to reach their destination in Anand, Gujarat. Their journey marks the start of celebration of Dr Verghese Kurien’s 97th birth anniversary.
According to a company statement, every year on November 26, India celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, Father of White Revolution in India, as National Milk Day.
This year, GCMMF Ltd. which markets the popular brand ‘Amul’, flagged off its second edition of motorbike rally.
Chief Guest for the event was Ramesh Kumar, IAS (Deputy Commissioner, Jammu). Along with him, Ashok Kumar Angurana (Chairman, JKMPCL) and K M Jhala (Chief Operating Officer, GCMMF Ltd.) flagged-off the mega event.
Mayank Tiwari (MD, JKMPCL) and Raveen Chaudhary (Senior General Manager, GCMMF Ltd.) were also present on this occasion.
K M Jhala (Chief Operating Officer, GCMMF Ltd.) welcomed the gathering and explained how Dr Kurien made India the largest milk producer in the world.
The purpose of the rally, he said, was to inspire the young generation and make them aware of Dr Verghese Kurien’s contribution, for which no one else can take credit but him.
Ashok Kumar Angurana (Chairman, JKMPCL) who has recently retired as Secretary, Agriculture Department, Govt. of India, eulogized Dr Kurien and the legacy he has left behind.
He stressed on our responsibility to take his work to every corner of the country and bowed down his head as a mark of respect to The Milkman of India.
Ramesh Kumar, IAS (Deputy Commissioner, Jammu), appreciated the milk marketing bodies for continuing upon the good work of Dr Kurien and requested their help in marketing the abundant milk procured, by making it available to far and flung hilly areas of the State.
The rally made its first pit stop at Kathua, where channel partners of the dairy gaint Amul welcomed the bikers with garlands and provided them with refreshment.
They then made their way towards Amul milk processing facility in Batala. Vipul Ujwal (Deputy Commissioner, Gurdaspur), Rohit Gupta (SDM, Batala) appreciated the efforts of the young bikers and paid homage to Dr Kurien.
This 10-day motorbike rally spanning over 3000 km invites participants to join any of the 2 routes it would traverse.
The first route would be from J&K to Anand, Gujarat, and the second would be in the heartland of Gujarat from Kutch to Anand.
Throughout their journey, the bikers will meet people and visit institutions created and inspired by Dr Verghese Kurien.